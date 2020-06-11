Previous
Wild Bird Deterrant by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wild Bird Deterrant

Olive has taken to drinking from the bird bath, underneath the bird feeeders.
11th June 2020

Ha, great title!
June 11th, 2020  
