Photo 1515
Wild Flower (again)
Yes you have seen this before- somehow I inadvertently deleted the photo as I was adding a tag
Thank you to all who had made lovely comments putting this on TP - don't feel you have comment again though.
Anyway one of you suggested it should have the song title tag- here's the song by Skylark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ8n_Esop5I
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2365
photos
176
followers
94
following
415% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st June 2020 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
,
songtitle64
JackieR
ace
@roachling
Louise there was a big bit on 30 Days Wild on TV his morning!!
June 14th, 2020
