Barn Owl by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Barn Owl

Absolutley silent, a joy to watch as it quartered the reed beds. We watched at least four succesful hunts. Such a privilege to see this majestic bird
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

JackieR

ace
Joyce W. ace
Awesome!! Love it!
June 22nd, 2020  
Sarah Bremner
Fabulous!
Fabulous!
June 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture.
June 22nd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great action shot!
June 22nd, 2020  
