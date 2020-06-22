Sign up
Photo 1524
Barn Owl
Absolutley silent, a joy to watch as it quartered the reed beds. We watched at least four succesful hunts. Such a privilege to see this majestic bird
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2379
photos
175
followers
94
following
Tags
owl
,
barn owl
Joyce W.
ace
Awesome!! Love it!
June 22nd, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fabulous!
June 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
June 22nd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great action shot!
June 22nd, 2020
