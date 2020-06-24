Previous
Brown Trout by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1526

Brown Trout

Hampshire is famous for its chalk streams and southern England (with a few in France) holds most of our planet's chalk streams.

The huge brown trout were just waiting for bugs to fall into their moths.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

JackieR

30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
Caterina ace
Nice transparent water
June 24th, 2020  
kali ace
reminded me of the novel The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett that i read to my kids, it was set on "' the chalk '', so funny.
June 24th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I see them. I like how you were able to shoot through the reflections and see them clearly.
June 24th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Nice catch 😂. Reminds me of visiting Bakewell in Derbyshire you can always see them in the river there.
June 24th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
wow. love the light on the water as well as the shapes of the fish beneath. we've just had barbecued trout for a very delicious dinner ;)
June 24th, 2020  
