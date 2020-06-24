Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1526
Brown Trout
Hampshire is famous for its chalk streams and southern England (with a few in France) holds most of our planet's chalk streams.
The huge brown trout were just waiting for bugs to fall into their moths.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2382
photos
175
followers
94
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Latest from all albums
1522
793
1523
794
1524
1525
1526
795
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ45
Taken
24th June 2020 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trout
,
30dayswild2020
Caterina
ace
Nice transparent water
June 24th, 2020
kali
ace
reminded me of the novel The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett that i read to my kids, it was set on "' the chalk '', so funny.
June 24th, 2020
Kathy
ace
I see them. I like how you were able to shoot through the reflections and see them clearly.
June 24th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Nice catch 😂. Reminds me of visiting Bakewell in Derbyshire you can always see them in the river there.
June 24th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
wow. love the light on the water as well as the shapes of the fish beneath. we've just had barbecued trout for a very delicious dinner ;)
June 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close