Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1527
Where's That Lodger Cat Then??
She was about 4 meters away - so well within current social distancing guidelines.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2383
photos
175
followers
94
following
418% complete
View this month »
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
Latest from all albums
793
1523
794
1524
1525
1526
795
1527
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th June 2020 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Sylvia du Toit
Beware!
June 25th, 2020
katy
ace
LOL! Good to know even the animals are following the guidelines. Superb shot of this dove!
June 25th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
beautiful bird & capture.
June 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close