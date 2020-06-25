Previous
Next
Where's That Lodger Cat Then?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1527

Where's That Lodger Cat Then??

She was about 4 meters away - so well within current social distancing guidelines.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Beware!
June 25th, 2020  
katy ace
LOL! Good to know even the animals are following the guidelines. Superb shot of this dove!
June 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
beautiful bird & capture.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise