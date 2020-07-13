Sign up
Photo 1538
Aggie
Katie has asked for for entries for the minimal challenge on the theme of colour/color.
Theme for this week on the photography course I'm doing is 'Do as you please, do what you're comfortable with, enjoy the process and outcome make it easy to do'
This is very similar to yesterday's, because it appears I love purple-minimalist-lowkey-reflection photography!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2398
photos
174
followers
95
following
421% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th July 2020 5:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
minimal-12
RomainZ
ace
Wow...so soft... So sensitive. Love it!
July 13th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2020
