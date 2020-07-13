Previous
Aggie by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1538

Aggie

Katie has asked for for entries for the minimal challenge on the theme of colour/color.

Theme for this week on the photography course I'm doing is 'Do as you please, do what you're comfortable with, enjoy the process and outcome make it easy to do'

This is very similar to yesterday's, because it appears I love purple-minimalist-lowkey-reflection photography!
RomainZ ace
Wow...so soft... So sensitive. Love it!
July 13th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2020  
