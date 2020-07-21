Previous
Comet by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1543

Comet

Last night we saw three satellites, 2 shooting stars, 1 Internatinal Space Station and half a comet. If you squint, and look on black, you can just about make out Comet Neowise amongst the noise and light pollution!



21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
422% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, You had some views last night.
July 21st, 2020  
