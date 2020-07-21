Sign up
Photo 1543
Comet
Last night we saw three satellites, 2 shooting stars, 1 Internatinal Space Station and half a comet. If you squint, and look on black, you can just about make out Comet Neowise amongst the noise and light pollution!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Tags
sky at night
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, You had some views last night.
July 21st, 2020
