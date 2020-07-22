I See a Bad Moon Arising

Out comet hunting again, beautiful clear sky, We watched the moon set behind these trees and then waited for Comet Neowise to show.We also watched a couple of bats, a few satellites, the ISS and HE got a shot of the comet with a shooting star.I thought of Credence Clearwater Revival's song when I saw this, and it's been my ear-worm all evening- click on the link so I can share with you!