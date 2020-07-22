Sign up
Photo 1544
I See a Bad Moon Arising
Out comet hunting again, beautiful clear sky, We watched the moon set behind these trees and then waited for Comet Neowise to show.
We also watched a couple of bats, a few satellites, the ISS and HE got a shot of the comet with a shooting star.
I thought of Credence Clearwater Revival's song when I saw this, and it's been my ear-worm all evening- click on the link so I can share with you!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUQiUFZ5RDw
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
22nd July 2020 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newmoon
,
songtitle-65
,
the sky really was this colour- no processing done to enhance it
amyK
ace
I like the range of tones in the sky
July 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
FAV Beautifully captured Didn't need the link for it to become my ear-worm too THANKS!
July 23rd, 2020
