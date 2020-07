The Roundheads used a LOT of gunpowder to destroy Corfe Castle in 1645.Websites on how, and where, to get a good photo of the castle state it's photogenic in all weathers. It was so windy walking up the hill I was almost blown off my feet, the rain was painful and the promised sun came out after we had descended.The ants on the hill in the distance are more intrepid walkers.