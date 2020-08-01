Sign up
Photo 1551
Abstract Viewpoint..............
..............of a cabbage white butterfly!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2419
photos
176
followers
95
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st August 2020 5:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
bnw
,
brocolli
,
aug17words
Sally Ings
ace
Interesting shapes and textures
August 1st, 2020
JackieR
ace
@salza
shame none in sharp focus!!!
August 1st, 2020
