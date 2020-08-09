Sign up
Photo 1559
I is for - It was his birthday party 🎉
Socially distanced "dinner party" in the garden with good friends, who we've "bubbled" with via WhatsApp quizzes and progressed to meetups in each others' gardens.
Happy Birthday
@annied
🎁🕯️🎈
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2428
photos
179
followers
99
following
427% complete
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1553
1554
1555
1556
807
1557
1558
1559
5
2
365
moto g(7) power
8th August 2020 6:25pm
Tags
aug20words
katy
ace
What a fabulous photo of your dinner party! It looks so invivting framed by the canopy
August 9th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
What fun, a lovely way to celebrate a birthday, especially with such nice weather!
August 9th, 2020
