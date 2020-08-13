Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1563
M is for - Miracle Workers
Heat wave, humidity, mask and faceshield - all conspiring against my work to look as if I have genetically poker straight hair BUT my GHDs to the rescue (or not!)!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2432
photos
178
followers
100
following
428% complete
View this month »
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Latest from all albums
807
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th August 2020 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-floggingadeadhorse
,
hair not been cut for 12 months 5 weeks to go!
Lesley
ace
Hahaha brilliant
August 13th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Hilarious!
August 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close