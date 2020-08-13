Previous
M is for - Miracle Workers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1563

M is for - Miracle Workers

Heat wave, humidity, mask and faceshield - all conspiring against my work to look as if I have genetically poker straight hair BUT my GHDs to the rescue (or not!)!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

JackieR

ace
Lesley ace
Hahaha brilliant
August 13th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Hilarious!
August 13th, 2020  
