Photo 1566
P is for Paper
Mona makes these look sooooooooooooooo easy!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
i spent more time on paper curling and choosing the bokeh than i did on taking the 18 photos - i selected second shot!
Lesley
ace
Wow - fabulous. fav
August 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful - almost an art deco lampshade!
August 16th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Stunning shot. Love it.
August 16th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
well i thought it was one of hers, so very well done!
August 16th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Oh this is beautiful. No idea how you've done this but fantastic effect!
August 16th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning. Very clever. Love it Sis.
August 16th, 2020
