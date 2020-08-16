Previous
P is for Paper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1566

P is for Paper

Mona makes these look sooooooooooooooo easy!
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow - fabulous. fav
August 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful - almost an art deco lampshade!
August 16th, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Stunning shot. Love it.
August 16th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
well i thought it was one of hers, so very well done!
August 16th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Oh this is beautiful. No idea how you've done this but fantastic effect!
August 16th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning. Very clever. Love it Sis.
August 16th, 2020  
