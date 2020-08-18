Sign up
Photo 1568
R is for Red Card
Playing with rear curtain flash. This time Katy I used the last of my 57 shots!!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th August 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rear curtain flash
,
aug20words
Lesley
ace
Excellent!!
August 18th, 2020
