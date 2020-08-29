Sign up
Photo 1579
Three times 10
Her sister made the embarrassing bunting
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2455
photos
183
followers
108
following
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
812
1574
813
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
29th August 2020 2:57pm
marlboromaam
ace
That's a wonderful decoration! Embarrassing or not. =)
August 29th, 2020
Lin
ace
I think the decor is quite fun!!!
August 29th, 2020
Kathy
ace
"Celebrate good times."
August 29th, 2020
