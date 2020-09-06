Previous
Sunday Lunch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sunday Lunch

This is part of my contribution to an American supper Sunday lunch. This will probably the last with our 4 friends, as the changing season and weather will make it too chilly to sit in our gardens.

I'm taking sourdough pittas, a Greek style potato dish (roast spuds, home grown toms,spinach, black olives and fetta) and a raitia.


6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

JackieR

Anne ace
Ummm, I guess my invite got lost in the post?? Sounds delicious and a lovely way to spend time with friends. You need to get a fire pit or chiminea then you can carry on!
September 6th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds wonderful
September 6th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delicious idea.
September 6th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Lovely fresh yumminess!
September 6th, 2020  
Annie D ace
oooh yum - my favourite food groups
September 6th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice - yum.
September 6th, 2020  
