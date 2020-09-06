Sign up
Photo 1587
Sunday Lunch
This is part of my contribution to an American supper Sunday lunch. This will probably the last with our 4 friends, as the changing season and weather will make it too chilly to sit in our gardens.
I'm taking sourdough pittas, a Greek style potato dish (roast spuds, home grown toms,spinach, black olives and fetta) and a raitia.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
JackieR
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
6th September 2020 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
septssubjects
Anne
ace
Ummm, I guess my invite got lost in the post?? Sounds delicious and a lovely way to spend time with friends. You need to get a fire pit or chiminea then you can carry on!
September 6th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds wonderful
September 6th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delicious idea.
September 6th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Lovely fresh yumminess!
September 6th, 2020
Annie D
ace
oooh yum - my favourite food groups
September 6th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice - yum.
September 6th, 2020
