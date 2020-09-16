Previous
Next
Serenity by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1597

Serenity

It was a little late for sunrise, but the clouds and the reflections made it look like dawn.( The exif data for the time on this camera is wrong, but when the clocks go back next month it'll be correct!)

16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@tdaug80 Frogger you've got me out of my 'studio'. Would this have met your challenge of a land/seascape?
September 16th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely light and capture!
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
My car clock tends to work the same way!
Nice shot!
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise