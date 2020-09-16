Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1597
Serenity
It was a little late for sunrise, but the clouds and the reflections made it look like dawn.( The exif data for the time on this camera is wrong, but when the clocks go back next month it'll be correct!)
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2484
photos
181
followers
110
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Latest from all albums
1593
1594
822
1595
1596
823
1597
824
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
16th September 2020 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
emsworth
,
septssubjects
JackieR
ace
@tdaug80
Frogger you've got me out of my 'studio'. Would this have met your challenge of a land/seascape?
September 16th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely light and capture!
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
My car clock tends to work the same way!
Nice shot!
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Nice shot!