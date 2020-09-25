Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1606
Shocking Children's Book, Good For Grown-ups
Sometimes at work I look at new stock, so I can make recommendations, give a critique, and stay up to date.
I sat and read this book today, full of historical facts, children's experiences and most heartbreaking their artwork.
Nip to a bookshop to buy it or visit a library to borrow it. As an adult I learnt so much that I was ignorant of. It's apolitical, colourful, shocking and sad, but also full of hope.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2497
photos
180
followers
110
following
440% complete
View this month »
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Latest from all albums
826
1602
1603
55
827
1604
1605
1606
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
25th September 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
septssubjects
katy
ace
Nice to hear you are still looking at new stock! If I remember I will look this one up, it sounds interesting
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close