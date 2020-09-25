Shocking Children's Book, Good For Grown-ups

Sometimes at work I look at new stock, so I can make recommendations, give a critique, and stay up to date.



I sat and read this book today, full of historical facts, children's experiences and most heartbreaking their artwork.



Nip to a bookshop to buy it or visit a library to borrow it. As an adult I learnt so much that I was ignorant of. It's apolitical, colourful, shocking and sad, but also full of hope.

