Shocking Children's Book, Good For Grown-ups by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Shocking Children's Book, Good For Grown-ups

Sometimes at work I look at new stock, so I can make recommendations, give a critique, and stay up to date.

I sat and read this book today, full of historical facts, children's experiences and most heartbreaking their artwork.

Nip to a bookshop to buy it or visit a library to borrow it. As an adult I learnt so much that I was ignorant of. It's apolitical, colourful, shocking and sad, but also full of hope.
JackieR

Nice to hear you are still looking at new stock! If I remember I will look this one up, it sounds interesting
September 25th, 2020  
