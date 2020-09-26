Previous
Smelly by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1607

Smelly

There I was preparing tonight's meal, Greek style slow roasted leg of lamb, when I saw a photo-op in the kitchen (and I didn't need to scrabble about for an S title)

Have a good day all :)
Kathy A ace
All I see is an owl on the left 😂
September 26th, 2020  
