Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1607
Smelly
There I was preparing tonight's meal, Greek style slow roasted leg of lamb, when I saw a photo-op in the kitchen (and I didn't need to scrabble about for an S title)
Have a good day all :)
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
2499
photos
181
followers
109
following
440% complete
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1603
55
827
1604
1605
828
1606
1607
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
26th September 2020 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
septssubjects
Kathy A
ace
All I see is an owl on the left 😂
September 26th, 2020
