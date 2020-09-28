Previous
Next
Scarf by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1609

Scarf

I was given this scarf two years ago, this week, by a friend in Toronto.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
440% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Scarlet scarf.
September 28th, 2020  
Annie D ace
it's a beautiful scarf
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise