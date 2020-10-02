Sign up
Photo 1613
Weather
Storm Alex has crossed The Channel and The Solent.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2510
photos
178
followers
110
following
441% complete
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
830
1610
831
1611
832
1612
56
1613
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd October 2020 10:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
weather
,
oct20words
