Butter Cap by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Butter Cap

These fungi sprouted up overnight, mainly on the remains of the small trees and shrubs we felled, but this one is in the middle of the front 'lawn'.

Ugly little things (still not found a nice red and white toadstool Anne!) and it also known as Greasy Tough Shank as the cap has a greasy buttery texture.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

JackieR

April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe you have mischievous fairies in you garden. I like the bonus bug.
October 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely capture!
October 3rd, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
Wonderful shadow depth of field!
October 3rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice depth of field. First off I read your title as butter cup & was thinking,”no it’s not”! 😂
October 3rd, 2020  
katy ace
Amazing detail of this little guy(fun guy, get it?) but I want to see the photos of you down on the ground getting it so well.
October 3rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I only find those ugly ones too, although you captured it on its good side. Neat shot
October 3rd, 2020  
