Photo 1614
Butter Cap
These fungi sprouted up overnight, mainly on the remains of the small trees and shrubs we felled, but this one is in the middle of the front 'lawn'.
Ugly little things (still not found a nice red and white toadstool Anne!) and it also known as Greasy Tough Shank as the cap has a greasy buttery texture.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
3rd October 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smooth
,
oct20words
,
oh look i was photobombed!
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe you have mischievous fairies in you garden. I like the bonus bug.
October 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely capture!
October 3rd, 2020
Tired Panda
ace
Wonderful shadow depth of field!
October 3rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice depth of field. First off I read your title as butter cup & was thinking,”no it’s not”! 😂
October 3rd, 2020
katy
ace
Amazing detail of this little guy(fun guy, get it?) but I want to see the photos of you down on the ground getting it so well.
October 3rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I only find those ugly ones too, although you captured it on its good side. Neat shot
October 3rd, 2020
