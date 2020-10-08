Sign up
Photo 1619
Cooking Tonight
Reluctant poser!! Looking tasty ( no not Him, the meal!)
To see his gorgeous partner go visit
TheDarkroom
where there is a LOT of meees!!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2522
photos
179
followers
110
following
443% complete
6
2
365
moto g(7) power
8th October 2020 6:50pm
Tags
kitchen
oct20words
william wooderson
Enjoy!!
October 8th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Worth keeping him around a bit longer! Enjoy.
October 8th, 2020
