Norwegian Krone

Camera Club challenge this month to plan in detail how to capture a specific named subject and then only take four photos of it. Idea is to plan, take time, ponder, review, relax and not use usual 'scatter-gun and hope' approach!



I had a plan to shine a light through the coin and capture the ray of light and shadow on the other side- that lasted half an hour of trial and failure!



This is a torch wrapped in paper shining light through the hole - success in one shot using all extension tubes!