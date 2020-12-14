Sign up
Photo 1686
Started To Put Up The Loits
I've been challenged to do an abstract photo. Took this on phone, on manual, I'll have another go tomorrow with point and click!
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
get-pushed-
,
ggetpushedjackier
Anne
ace
Luvverly!!
December 14th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@aecasey
I'm going to do a week of abstract, but will only enter one for the challenge!
@365anne
it is prettier in focus!!
December 14th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
Wonderful and bright - or broight!
December 14th, 2020
@365anne it is prettier in focus!!