Photo 1705
Bubble Fun
It is what the title says, very messy session and all before I got dressed!
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
jan21words
Martina
ace
So cool! Looks you had a lot of fun doing this! Great way to start a New Year...
January 2nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is really cool!
January 2nd, 2021
