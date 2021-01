Shippams Paste Vase

The breached sea defenses I uploaded yesterday have yielded broken glass and pottery. I did a bit of fossicking and unearthed a couple of vintage Shippams paste jars- there were dozens there last month, but it appears they have an e-bay value- so I was lucky to find two intact ones!!



The design of the one I'm using as a vase spanned from 1920s to late1950s, so it is at least 60 years old!!