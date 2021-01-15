Previous
Quiet One Replaced By Loud One by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1718

Quiet One Replaced By Loud One

The 52 week challenge is phoneography, to be taken, and edited, on the 'phone.

Phone selfie, Snapseed, Album cover from WWW (as my earliest Queen vinyl (and CD) is A Night At The Opera)



15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Maggiemae ace
Its rather dramatic and I hope I'm the same sane person after this!
January 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is fantastic!
January 15th, 2021  
moni kozi
Haaahaaa!!! It's so well done I had to look twice :D
January 15th, 2021  
