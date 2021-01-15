Sign up
Photo 1718
Quiet One Replaced By Loud One
The 52 week challenge is phoneography, to be taken, and edited, on the 'phone.
Phone selfie, Snapseed, Album cover from WWW (as my earliest Queen vinyl (and CD) is A Night At The Opera)
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Maggiemae
ace
Its rather dramatic and I hope I'm the same sane person after this!
January 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is fantastic!
January 15th, 2021
moni kozi
Haaahaaa!!! It's so well done I had to look twice :D
January 15th, 2021
