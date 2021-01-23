Sign up
I've Progressed to 500g Dumbells.....................
.......................but I don't own any!!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
Tags
i loathe exercise hate my physio routine but am improving slowly!
