Previous
Next
Photo 1747
Faith, Hope, Charity and Lucky Charms
I have faith in the science, hope for the future and no charity for those who don't give me space, so need luck.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2728
photos
198
followers
115
following
478% complete
View this month »
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
903
1744
66
904
1745
905
1746
1747
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th February 2021 10:24am
macro-heart
for2021
