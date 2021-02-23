Sign up
Photo 1757
Aluminium Duck
Loved the swirls and whorls of the ripples.
23rd February 2021
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
moni kozi
whoa! This looks so gorgeous!
February 23rd, 2021
