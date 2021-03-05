Previous
A Fossicking Find I Left Behind by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1767

A Fossicking Find I Left Behind

Hope the lug-wormer remembers where he last saw his fork.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Photo Details

Babs ace
How could you forget to take that home, it's not exactly hidden is it, ha ha.
March 5th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool shot. Love that horizon line, and the colours in the water.
March 5th, 2021  
