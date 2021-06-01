Previous
He Will NEVER Find Me Here! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
He Will NEVER Find Me Here!

The physio said he'd never come across acute, bilateral frozen shoulder caused by hammock before.

He did say I could be judicious in its use, just not day in day out like I did during the glorious weather we had in lockdown.

Dipping back into the month of words, but couldn't resist doing a pose for 5+2!
JackieR

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. I hope your shoulder got better.
June 1st, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Like it! Not the frozen shoulder of course 🤔
June 1st, 2021  
