Photo 1856
Tractor Tracks
One for the landscape agriculture theme, wonderful contrast in colours of the linseed and oil seed rape.
The nettles were hip high (I know I'm short but hip high is very tall for a nettle!) and so sharp went through my jeans!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
2nd June 2021 12:02pm
Tags
landscape-39
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So many elements working so well together to make a great image.
June 2nd, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
That makes a beautifully layered landscape.
June 2nd, 2021
