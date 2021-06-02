Previous
Tractor Tracks by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1856

Tractor Tracks

One for the landscape agriculture theme, wonderful contrast in colours of the linseed and oil seed rape.

The nettles were hip high (I know I'm short but hip high is very tall for a nettle!) and so sharp went through my jeans!
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So many elements working so well together to make a great image.
June 2nd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
That makes a beautifully layered landscape.
June 2nd, 2021  
