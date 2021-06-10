Sign up
Photo 1864
I Can Hear The Grass Grow
This plant is growing in a concrete block through planks of wood. The resilience of nature is astounding!
Quo did a
song
about grass growing! And as it's a six word song title, and a subject I got quizzical looks for taking it and its June and wild I've run out of how many tags I've tagged it for!!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
2
0
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th June 2021 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june21words
,
sixws-119
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
,
songtitle-75
,
eotb-133
Phil Sandford
ace
I’m good at growing grass, usually in my flower beds.
“I can hear the grass grow” originally recorded by The Move in 1967. Covered by Quo on the instantly forgettable covers album Don’t Stop in 1996.
June 10th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@phil_sandford
why does grass grow in flower beds, but the seed I put on "lawn" doesn't?!!
June 10th, 2021
“I can hear the grass grow” originally recorded by The Move in 1967. Covered by Quo on the instantly forgettable covers album Don’t Stop in 1996.