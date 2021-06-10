Previous
I Can Hear The Grass Grow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1864

I Can Hear The Grass Grow

This plant is growing in a concrete block through planks of wood. The resilience of nature is astounding!

Quo did a song about grass growing! And as it's a six word song title, and a subject I got quizzical looks for taking it and its June and wild I've run out of how many tags I've tagged it for!!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
I’m good at growing grass, usually in my flower beds.

“I can hear the grass grow” originally recorded by The Move in 1967. Covered by Quo on the instantly forgettable covers album Don’t Stop in 1996.
June 10th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@phil_sandford why does grass grow in flower beds, but the seed I put on "lawn" doesn't?!!
June 10th, 2021  
