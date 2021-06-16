Previous
Things You See on The Canalside!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1870

Things You See on The Canalside!!

Queued for three hours to get to a lock, we were 14th in the queue. Listened to Queen, 10cc, Adele, Vaughan-Williams whilst finding shapes in clouds. Most relaxing time!!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my word! Is this a real person?! It’s a little scary but a fantastic photo! Especially for a drive by…… Or a float by!
June 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a spectacle and an amazing shot!
June 16th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Ooh aah. Trick or treat. Great find. 3 hrs to queue guess that’s the joy of canals!
June 16th, 2021  
