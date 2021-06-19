Previous
Pink Ox by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pink Ox

There's always disappointing, unsolicited post on return from holiday. Not today though, as I had a lovely surprise in an envelope!!

Many thanks @anniesue You're most talented xx
Lesley ace
Oh that’s lovely.
June 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
How adorable!!!
June 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Brilliant fun :)
June 19th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Neat!
June 19th, 2021  
