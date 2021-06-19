Sign up
Pink Ox
There's always disappointing, unsolicited post on return from holiday. Not today though, as I had a lovely surprise in an envelope!!
Many thanks
@anniesue
You're most talented xx
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
4
0
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th June 2021 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yoto
Lesley
ace
Oh that’s lovely.
June 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
How adorable!!!
June 19th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant fun :)
June 19th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Neat!
June 19th, 2021
365 Project
close