Previous
Next
Fried and Fired by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1896

Fried and Fired

12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Ooo...that looks so cool. How many shots did you combine to get that? There ate all differentvsngles on those veggies and eggs.
July 12th, 2021  
summerfield ace
superb shots and processing skills. tt material for sure. big ACES to you!
July 12th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
This turned out really, really well. Except for the frying pan handle the laying is fantastic.
July 12th, 2021  
Anne ace
Jumping jelly beans - breakfast on the run (or maybe that should be toss!!) Very clever
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise