Photo 1898
BOOORREDDD!!!!!
This chap was dozing away, probably lulled by the relaxing aroma of the 23 acres of lavender. I found it a COMIC Scene so fits in with today's word!!
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3021
photos
204
followers
104
following
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1894
1895
1896
1024
1025
1897
1026
1898
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th July 2021 10:09am
lavender
,
jul21words
kali
ace
funny
July 14th, 2021
