Photo 1904

Items for Jam-Making Times

My very generous friend has given me one (!) of her spare preserving pans and in it I made eight jars of strawberry jam. It was so much easier than using my wok!

Over on the TheDarkRoom I've posted another insect, this one's a jam lover!
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

