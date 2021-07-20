Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1904
Items for Jam-Making Times
My very generous friend has given me one (!) of her spare preserving pans and in it I made eight jars of strawberry jam. It was so much easier than using my wok!
Over on the
TheDarkRoom
I've posted another insect, this one's a jam lover!
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3032
photos
204
followers
104
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Latest from all albums
1900
1901
1028
1902
87
1903
1029
1904
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
20th July 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jul21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close