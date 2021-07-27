Previous
Next
Stare at Tears by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1911

Stare at Tears

I wasn't sure whether to read it as tears (to cry) or tears (to rip) so I did both.

If you need motivation pop over to TheDarkRoom to see my upload for today.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Clever pictorial translation.
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise