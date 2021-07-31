Previous
The Drawer's Assistant by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Drawer's Assistant

I have discovered in recent months that I enjoy drawing and get inspiration from 365 photographers. I am struggling with this one by Denise so perhaps draughtsmanship isn't my forte??

Did Leonardo have this sort of hassle when he was drawing? I think not! (but I will reward the lodger cat with the blame when The Black Horse Pub drawing doesn't look quite right!)

JackieR ace
@denful I've made a start.................... it may stay at the sketch stage for a while. Thaks for permissin to give it a go.
@annied I've not done a month of words in ages, absolutely loved this month of being corny with your anagrams! Thank you
July 31st, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
I love this story telling photo
July 31st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Curious cat. Looks like you’re making a good start on that drawing challenge. I have loved your playful words this month.
July 31st, 2021  
Granny7 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond wow I can’t wait to see the final drawing! Cats are so helpful at times like these. It’s like a computer, newspaper or pencil is a magnet 🧲
July 31st, 2021  
Monica
Curious cat!
July 31st, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! I would like to see the result. Even if unfinished. Looks awesome
July 31st, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
That's quite an interesting building you have chosen to draw. Many years ago a cat who resided with us used to assist whenever you had a paintbrush or pencil in hand.
July 31st, 2021  
