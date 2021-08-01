Previous
Abstract Agapanthus by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1916

Abstract Agapanthus

I hope to complete another month of words- this time with photography themed alphabet (can anyone come up with a Q, X and Y please??)

This is also for my get pushed from Northy to do a lens distortion. I think my first attempts were a little too gentle, so here is distortion in Affinity with a spiral and a liquify effect.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

JackieR

Photo Details

@northy this is three photographs layered, different transparencies, a bit of erasing and then playing with distorting it! Have learnt new stuff on Affinity this week, so a big thank you for a fun challenge!
August 1st, 2021  
