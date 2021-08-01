Sign up
Photo 1916
Abstract Agapanthus
I hope to complete another month of words- this time with photography themed alphabet (can anyone come up with a Q, X and Y please??)
This is also for my get pushed from Northy to do a lens distortion. I think my first attempts were a little too gentle, so here is distortion in Affinity with a spiral and a liquify effect.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-470
JackieR
ace
@northy
this is three photographs layered, different transparencies, a bit of erasing and then playing with distorting it! Have learnt new stuff on Affinity this week, so a big thank you for a fun challenge!
August 1st, 2021
