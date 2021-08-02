Sign up
Photo 1917
Bokeh, Bottle and Blooms
My favourite fossicked bottle using my favourite photography technique.
Why on earth did I suggest BnW when Bokeh is a B photography word?! Bonkers
Still looking for a technique beginning with X and Y please
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
bokeh
,
fossicked finds
,
aug21words
katy
ace
Your favorite bottle and technique deserve a FAV from me! Bachelor photo and would make a beautiful picture for someone’s wall!
August 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a beautiful still life and I love all your bokeh in the background. Very well done!
August 2nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty and luvverly bokeh
August 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Looking fabulous!
August 2nd, 2021
