Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 1927
Leading Line to the Launch Pontoon
Made eye contact with a seal today!!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3077
photos
206
followers
107
following
527% complete
View this month
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Latest from all albums
1044
1924
1045
1925
1046
1926
1047
1927
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
12th August 2021 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug21words
,
jralphabet21
Sally Ings
ace
Nice leading lines. I'm presuming that the seal wasn't at the end of these lines
August 12th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Very nice. Love the drama.
August 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Awesome shot
August 12th, 2021
