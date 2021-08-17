Sign up
Photo 1932
Quarters Composition - Quiet Brighton Beach
This composition is not easy to achieve when used to rule of thirds.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
aug21words
jralphabet21
Granny7(Denise)
ace
I love the composition and of this view of the west pier is great Fav
August 17th, 2021
