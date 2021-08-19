Sign up
Sillhouette - Selfie
Happy photography day to all here on 365Project!
Mega thanks to Ross for supporting my clicking habit!
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
bob?
,
aug21words
,
jralphabet21
Susan Wakely
ace
Great celebratory selfie.
August 19th, 2021
katy
ace
This one is amazing especially when viewed on black! FAV
August 19th, 2021
