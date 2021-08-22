Previous
Vanishing Point - Vehicles (including a Van!) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1937

Vanishing Point - Vehicles (including a Van!)

Langstone Bridge links Hayling Island with the mainland of Langstone. It's not a safe road to cross when day trippers, and residents, make their trips on and off the island.

Yes Sue @wakelys I was in the middle of the road to take this! Fluke, luck and slow traffic going onto the island all worked together for me as I quickly crossed the road!!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. News has spread on the Island that a lunatic woman was aimlessly wondering in the road on the bridge. That as very brave of you.
August 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
You daredevil!
August 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Great traffic shot!
August 22nd, 2021  
