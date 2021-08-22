Sign up
Photo 1937
Vanishing Point - Vehicles (including a Van!)
Langstone Bridge links Hayling Island with the mainland of Langstone. It's not a safe road to cross when day trippers, and residents, make their trips on and off the island.
Yes Sue
@wakelys
I was in the middle of the road to take this! Fluke, luck and slow traffic going onto the island all worked together for me as I quickly crossed the road!!
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
22nd August 2021 2:54pm
Tags
sixws-121
,
aug21words
,
jralphabet21
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. News has spread on the Island that a lunatic woman was aimlessly wondering in the road on the bridge. That as very brave of you.
August 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
You daredevil!
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Great traffic shot!
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
