Photo 1939
X-Ray - Expletive Free Processing
I used SnapSeed! (Skull courtesy of Pixabay a copyright free image!)
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3099
photos
206
followers
107
following
531% complete
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1055
1935
1936
1056
1937
1057
1938
1939
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
aug21words
,
jralphabet21
,
fiveplustwo-anxiety
katy
ace
WOW! Creepy to say the least but what a magnificent concept and execution!
August 24th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific idea. And very well composited. But very creepy.
August 24th, 2021
