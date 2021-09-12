Previous
Bosham Church by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1958

Bosham Church

Normally closed door open, to accommodate a Covid one-way system
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice look through
September 12th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
I like this, the open door beckons one in and a very good work-around or philosophy in these covid times
September 12th, 2021  
