Photo 1958
Bosham Church
Normally closed door open, to accommodate a Covid one-way system
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
12th September 2021 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sep21words
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice look through
September 12th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
I like this, the open door beckons one in and a very good work-around or philosophy in these covid times
September 12th, 2021
